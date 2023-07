Burrowing owl at Residence Beach CREDIT Diane Pavlik Clark

Hoo’s there? A burrowing owl was spotted by Diane Pavlik Clark on Residence Beach in Marco Island.

The bird was dubbed ‘inquisitive’ as it turned its head at the camera.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the burrowing owl is one of the smallest breeds of owls in Florida.

