Big Carlos Pass Bridge closed to fishing

Current Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

Construction has begun on the new Big Carlos Pass Bridge near Fort Myers Beach.

The existing bridge will be closed to fishing Monday, July 23 to ensure your safety.

Superior Construction, the contractors hired by Lee County, will be working on the pass and driving pile for the new bridge. Signs will also be installed this week to notify people of the change.

The new bridge will replace the existing drawbridge over Big Carlos Pass with a fixed-span bridge. It will provide a vertical navigation clearance of 60 feet.