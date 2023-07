Sarasota structure fire CREDIT Sarasota County Police Department

A residential structure fire has been reported in Sarasota.

The fire took place around 4 a.m. Sunday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Fire Department have responded.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Crews are actively working on the scene and neighboring condominiums were evacuated for safety.

This residential neighborhood has no outlet. Sandy Cove Road is closed.