Garrett Koski Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating probation on a charge of wielding a deadly weapon.

Detectives believe Garrett Koski could be staying in East Naples or North Naples.

Koski was previously arrested for assault, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and resisting.

If you see Koski, do not approach him and contact Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.