Work begins to make Cape Coral intersection safer

The intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway in Cape Coral. (Credit: WINK News)

Construction has begun on a Cape Coral intersection to limit car crashes.

Crews began installing a new traffic signal at Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway in Cape Coral, Monday.

The speed limit will now be 35 miles per hour instead of 50 while crews are working, and left turns onto Del Prado from De Navarra will be restricted.

People who live and work near this intersection said they can’t even count how many crashes they have seen.

One of several crashes at Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway intersection.

In January, the city installed a temporary traffic pattern to address those safety concerns.

The traffic signal is expected to be complete in early 2024.