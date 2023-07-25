Fort Myers Post Office still closed 10 months after Hurricane Ian

The Downtown Fort Myers Post Office has been closed since Hurricane Ian.

In November, WINK News received information that the post office was expected to re-open in February. Those four months quickly turned into eight.

“You can see there is just nothing going on and that’s inappropriate. That’s inexcusable and maybe this interview will rattle some people in the federal government to pay attention to our needs down here,” Councilman Liston Bochette said.

Stephanie Schultz, a Fort Myers business owner, used to visit the Downtown Fort Myers location daily until Hurricane Ian, “It’s very inconvenient. I’m shipping every single week. I live around the corner from this location.”

The postal service told WINK News in November they expected to reopen in February. The Downtown location remains closed and is leased by the Postal Service leases the location.

“I’ve gotten many calls. People that just don’t get their bills, their credit cards, their water bills, their electric bills on time and they become defaulted and they have to spend time trying to fix that,” Bochette said, “so we’ve got a serious communication problem and it needs to be addressed.”