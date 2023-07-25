First drive-through-only Starbucks proposed in Fort Myers

There is a proposal for a drive-through-only Starbucks on Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers.

Starbucks hopes to build the 1,700 square foot location with two drive-through windows in the corner of the Walmart parking lot at the intersection of Colonial and Six Mile Cypress.

Project Developer Adam Bumberg told the Fort Myers Planning Board this would be the first of its kind in the world for Starbucks.

“The concept of having no pedestrians is new, but this is the first one that they’ll have a mobile order only and a regular drive through in the same unit,” Bumberg said.

One drive-through lane would be for people who ordered on the Starbucks app. The second would be for those who want to order at the window.

Planning Board member Terry Lewis objected, “I have a real problem excluding bicycles and pedestrians. Especially since that’s the corner of the Lee County, two of the Lee County bike routes, and there’s hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians that go by there all the time.”

The planning board suggested adding a walk-up window, but Bumberg said that’s not what Starbucks wants.