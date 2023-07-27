Gas prices on the rise this week, Triple AAA comments

Gas prices are on the rise, causing pain at the pump.

Prices have surged 13 cents since last week after a long month’s slumber.

“It’s gone up way too much. Before, I was putting about $25, $27 in my car,” said Ruth Green from Naples.

Triple AAA said the rise in the price of oil is to blame. It’s up nearly four dollars in the last week, at about $80 per barrel.

Since it makes up about 50% of the cost of a gallon of gas, high oil prices mean an increase at the pump.

Thursday’s national average was $3.71. It’s 15 cents more than June, but 59 cents less than July 2022.

The high heat is also contributing to prices as more people choose to stay home. Triple AAA said demand goes down and pump prices get higher.