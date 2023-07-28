Greater Fort Myers Chamber crowns annual award winners

Marilyn Santiago, beaming with pride, held the glass trophy in her hands after accepting the APEX Award, one of seven awards presented Thursday night at the annual Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Awards at the downtown Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

“It is overwhelming,” said Santiago, a relative newcomer to the area, having moved here seven years ago. “I am very overwhelmed right now.”

Santiago owns two companies. As president of Sunshine Integrated Solutions, she promotes entertainers, authors and branded content. As partner and chief marketing officer of Creative Architectural Resin Products, she promotes a company that has become busier with the area’s many reconstruction projects after Hurricane Ian.

