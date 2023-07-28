Tim Aten Knows: Publix planning new supermarket in North Naples

Q: Do you know if there are any plans for the vacant units at the corner of Wiggins Pass and U.S. 41? There’s a Bealls in there but the DSW is gone, and Lucky’s never opened so I’m just wondering what’s happening there. Thanks in advance for all you do! — Sandie Sarwinski, North Naples

A: Publix Super Markets Inc. is considering a 54,000-square-foot store in the mostly vacant inline leg of the Gateway Shoppes at North Bay, according to preliminary plans recorded this spring with Collier County Growth Management.

Don’t expect to see the new supermarket move into the Lucky’s Market store that closed before it actually opened in an expansion built onto the end of the retail center strip nearest Wiggins Pass Road. The proposed redevelopment plans are complicated—and not necessarily final yet. At this early stage, though, it appears that most of the square footage for the Publix store will fill the former spaces of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and Norris Home Furnishings — nearly 16,000 square feet and more than 20,000 square feet, respectively. Of course, that’s only 36,000 of the 54,000 square feet proposed for the Publix store. Include the additional space from two other vacant units of about 7,000 square feet each between the former DSW and Lucky’s space. So, that’s a total of 50,000 square feet.

