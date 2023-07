According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian has died after getting hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling south on US-41, south of Jamaica Bay Boulevard, on the left lane, while the pedestrian attempted to cross US-41 travel lanes, south of Jamaica Bay Boulevard.

The front of the Vehicle collided with the pedestrian, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Post collision, the driver fled the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.