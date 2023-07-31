Collier County to swear in new school superintendent

Leslie Ricciardelli, the new Collier County school superintendent. CREDIT: WINK News

The new superintendent for the School District of Collier County will be sworn in Monday afternoon, 10 days before the new school year begins.

Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli is no stranger to Collier County.

She grew up in Naples and attended neighborhood public schools.

She has also served in several roles in the district and was appointed interim superintendent last year after Dr. Kamela Patton announced her retirement.

Last week, Ricciardelli shared what students should look out for this school year.

“A highly engaged faculty, highly engaged administrators, as much support from the district as they possibly need,” Ricciardelli said.

Ricciardelli will be sworn in at Monday’s school board meeting at 4:30 p.m.