Fort Myers Police where dead body was found CREDIT WINK News

The Fort Myers Police Department is still trying to identify a body pulled out of the water last week.

According to the police, they found no ID on the man. He was pulled from the water near Hendry Street in Downtown Fort Myers.

The man was shirtless, wearing black and grey underwear and socks. There were no obvious signs of injury.

Fort Myers police ask anyone with knowledge to come forward.