Broken gas line temporarily shuts down traffic to Fort Myers Beach

Traffic on Fort Myers Beach due to struck gas line. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A gas line hit in Fort Myers Beach temporarily closed Estero Boulevard in both directions.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the gas line was hit Tuesday morning on Estero Boulevard, just off Crescent Street.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, all roads reopened.

TECO Energy advised customers if they have an account south of the leak on Fort Myers Beach, it will be turned off for an “unknown amount of time.”

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.