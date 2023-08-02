Another Lee County deputy arrested for DUI, placed on leave

Lee County deputy Keith Likus (left). CREDIT: LCSO

Another Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for driving under the influence.

Early Wednesday morning, officers from the Cape Coral Police Department conducted a traffic stop on off-duty LCSO deputy Keith Likus for a traffic violation, ultimately arresting him for DUI.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Carmine Marceno immediately placed Likus on administrative leave without pay while the investigation is pending.

This is the second Lee County deputy arrested for DUI in less than a week.

On July 25, LCSO deputy Roberto Fabela Morales was arrested for DUI after crashing into a ditch in Cape Coral.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.