Lee County deputy arrested, placed on unpaid leave for DUI in Cape Coral

File: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol cruiser. Credit: WINK News

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested for driving under the influence and placed on administrative leave.

According to a police report from the Cape Coral Police Department, LCSO deputy Roberto Fabela Morales crashed into a ditch on Pine Island Road at around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Cape Coral officers observed Morales with bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and he was unable to stand still. Officers also smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Morales.

According to LCSO, Morales was placed on administrative leave without pay. Once the criminal case is completed, an internal affairs investigation will begin.

Morales is expected to appear in court on Aug. 14.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.