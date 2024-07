Layla Martinez’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral woman is facing 19 DUI charges and a battery charge after allegedly two hitting vehicles and fighting arresting officers.

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested Layla Martinez, 22, on Friday after she allegedly left a path of destruction trying to elude a Charlotte County deputy until she crashed at 400 El Dorado Parkway South.

The deputy told police that Martinez was driving a blue sedan and she had hit two parked vehicles and property before fleeing north on Skyline Boulevard.

Martinez drove into a neighborhood off Pine Island Road and Skyline Boulevard before crashing her vehicle, leaving it with heavy front-end damage.

After Martinez crashed, police reported that she was experiencing a medical issue.

Upon further examination, police reported Martinez began screaming and appeared to be under the influence while sitting in the driver’s seat.

She displayed the typical signs of being intoxicated, police said, which included bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, poor coordination, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

After being asked to exit her vehicle for a medical evaluation, Martinez allegedly refused assistance, opting to back away from law enforcement.

She was then detained and placed in the backseat of a police patrol car, where she allegedly continued to kick and fling her body around the backseat of the vehicle.

Once emergency services arrived on the scene, Martinez continued to be uncooperative, screaming, cursing, and spitting at officers when asked if she would participate in standardized field sobriety evaluations.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she continued to be uncooperative and had to be restrained to the bed.

According to police, she intentionally kicked an officer and a nurse at the hospital who was attempting to treat her and spat at an officer after he attempted to ask her questions.

Martinez has been charged with DUI, DUI property damage, hit and run, battery of an officer, battery on a registered nurse and resisting an officer without violence.