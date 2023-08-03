Judge denies Cape Coral councilwoman’s attempt to stop investigation

A judge has denied Cape Coral city councilwoman Patty Cummings’ attempt to stop a state investigation into her residency claims.
An independent investigation found Cummings lived outside the district she was a candidate to represent, which is against city rules.
The city then forwarded that investigation to the state attorney’s office to review.
Cummings filed a motion to stop that, claiming the state did not have the right to investigate.
A judge rejected that opinion Thursday, siding with the city’s action and sending the report to the state.