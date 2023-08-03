Judge denies Cape Coral councilwoman’s attempt to stop investigation

Cape Coral City Councilwoman Patty Cummings. CREDIT: WINK News

A judge has denied Cape Coral city councilwoman Patty Cummings’ attempt to stop a state investigation into her residency claims.

An independent investigation found Cummings lived outside the district she was a candidate to represent, which is against city rules.

The city then forwarded that investigation to the state attorney’s office to review.

Cummings filed a motion to stop that, claiming the state did not have the right to investigate.

A judge rejected that opinion Thursday, siding with the city’s action and sending the report to the state.