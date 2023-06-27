State attorney opens investigation into Cape Coral Councilwoman

Patty Cummings, a Cape Coral City Councilwoman, is under fire for falsely claiming she lived in the district. Also, Cummings refuses to give up her position as a city councilwoman. Now, the state attorney’s office is getting involved.

The investigation moved into the hands of the state attorney’s office, Tuesday. Cummings was the lone no-vote to send her investigation to the SAO.

WINK News contacted the councilwoman multiple times on Tuesday without response.

Cape Coral City Councilwoman Patt L. Cummings nameplate. CREDIT: WINK News

People in Cape Coral are taking sides on whether or not Cummings should lose her seat on the city council.

“Ms. Cummings, I don’t believe you lived in District 4 when you were elected, and that is not right. I feel like a person who represents in District 4 should live in that district,” said one person during public comment.

“I believe any action taken against this councilmember would be a serious mistake on your part, and in my opinion, there’s a lack of real evidence and way too much hearsay,” said another person during public comment.

During Monday’s special meeting, Mayor John Gunter expressed concerns regarding the investigation, explaining he didn’t feel the investigation was complete.

“It’s not incomplete because the investigator that we hired wasn’t able to get the information,” said Gunter. “Either she wasn’t provided the information, or individuals elected not to participate in the investigation. Without the powers of subpoena, that’s difficult. That’s difficult.”

Therefore, instead of moving to vote Cummings off the council, they voted to turn the investigation over to the state attorney’s office. A spokesperson for Amira Fox’s office told WINK News they have opened an investigation based on the referral from the city council.

Gunter feels the state attorney can get that outstanding information to help the people’s confidence in those they elect to serve them.

“It’s most important for me, so our community has in public trust in our elected officials and in the process of how we are elected,” said Gunter.

It’s unclear how long the investigation will take, and all the state attorney’s office told WINK News is that they have opened the investigation.