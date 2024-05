JUUL e-cigarette device (Credit: CBS News)

The Lee County School District has received over $2 million in a settlement with Juul, and now, it’s putting that money to use.

One point of focus for the school district is putting a stop to kids vaping at school.

“It is somewhat bittersweet because, you know, we have these resources available to us because of those effects,” said Ron Iarussi, spokesperson with Lee County Schools, “but in seeing some of the effects and what it’s done to students’ attendance and grades, and even the further substance abuse and the effects it has on families, which ultimately affects their student achievement.”

The district said it is planning to use money from the settlement with the e-cigarette brand to add vape detectors in restrooms.

It also plans to implement educational programs on the effects of substance abuse and provide resources for students battling addiction.

“We’re very excited about some of the opportunities we have,” said Iarussi.

Lee County is the only district in Southwest Florida getting settlement money from the lawsuit against Juul.