Nelson Diaz (LCSO)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after officers found an AR pistol, all-black clothing, a ski mask and black latex gloves in his backpack.

A group of detectives assigned to the FMPD Special Enforcement Division were proactively patrolling Fort Myers on Friday when a car caught their eye.

They noticed the car inside Clemente Park after closing time.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, when detectives approached the car, the people inside got out and walked away from them. AR pistol, ski mask and black latex gloves found in backpack (Fort Myers Police Department/Facebook).

Nelson Diaz was one of those people.

According to FMPD, he refused all commands and fled from detectives while carrying a backpack.

After a brief foot chase, FMPD said Diaz was captured without incident.

Inside his backpack were the suspicious items.

Diaz was charged with possession of a weapon and resisting arrest without violence.