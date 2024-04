The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed one person near a Fort Myers park.

Police arrested Tanorish Tarell Jones, 34, following an isolated incident that occurred around Roberto Clemente Park, near Henderson Avenue and Dale Street on Wednesday. Police cars at the scene of an active investigation. CREDIT: WINK News

When authorities arrived, they discovered one person with a gunshot wound in front of a home.

WINK News saw authorities giving CPR to a victim at the scene.

Officers told WINK News a victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police located Jones after working with other agencies to stop a car outside of Fort Myers, believed to his vehicle.

Police taped off the area of the shooting investigation just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were originally responding to a call about an assault, but they located a man with a gunshot wound in front of a home.

Multiple police cars, along with at least one Emergency Management Service truck, were at the scene. Police taping off an active scene. CREDIT: WINK News

Fort Myers police have not released specific names or identification yet, but when we asked about a suspect, FMPD told us they were working with other agencies who had a car stopped in another jurisdiction.

We still don’t know what led to the shooting, but WINK did see one person put into handcuffs Wednesday afternoon after this skirmish broke out between several people.

No confirmation yet on how or if they’re connected to the shooting

FMPD told us neighbors have been helpful in their investigation, providing them with security camera footage. Active investigation near Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

Jones is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.