Photo by Vladimir Srajber on Pexels.com

A woman is in the hospital after she was found in Bayside Inlet.

The Iona McGregor Fire District rescued the woman early Tuesday.

According to the fire district, reports of a woman in a canal were issued at around 7:50 a.m. at Junonia Court in Iona.

Firefighters rescued the woman and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of the woman remains unknown.

