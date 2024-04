Ollies Pub final night. CREDIT: Brian Torres

Ollie’s Pub, once the center of local original music in Southwest Florida, is closing after a prosperous yet arduous four years.

Opened in early 2020 in downtown Cape Coral, Ollie’s Pub was a place that gave artists, musicians and comedians a voice.

The venue held its own identity, opening its doors to everyone. On the wall behind the glass window at its entry was written, “All races, all religions, all sexual orientations, all countries of origin, all genders. Not a place for hate.” Ollie’s stood by that slogan. Ollie’s Slogan. CREDIT: Lee Blosser

Inside the tiny venue, dispersed with colorful artwork, packed with eclectic guests and contagious camaraderie, everything went and nothing was judged. Guests could unabashedly be themselves and display their eclectic style, unique personality or even their goofy dancing.

It made attendees feel at home, giving them a safe place to be themselves, which had a strong impact on the people involved in the scene. Ollie’s Pub final night. CREDIT: Brian Torres

“It’s a safe haven for a bunch of weirdos and screw-ups that a lot of these places don’t necessarily accept,” said Pedro, who made Ollie’s his home for three and a half years.

He ran the social media account, booked shows and tended bar. “It’s hard to find a place that doesn’t give you immediately general anxiety over here,” he said.

The compassion exuded within Ollie’s is a testament to the tenacity and compassion of SWFL’s art scene. CREDIT: Brian Torres

However, Ollie’s faced financial struggles during its time due to uncontrollable world events. Two months after opening, the pandemic hit and forced the venue to temporarily close. Two years later, Ollie’s was a victim of Hurricane Ian.

Despite setbacks, owner Sean Dunnigan trudged through these financial and mental hardships, with the community always having his back.

However, the party couldn’t go on forever. On Jan. 23, Dunnigan announced via Facebook that he decided not to renew the lease.

In the post, he explained how the struggle to pay the bills and exhaustion contributed to his decision to close the venue. He said he sacrificed many things to pursue this dream.

According to the Facebook post, “I haven’t had a vacation in five years. I don’t take much time off. I was scared to for most of the time. Anxiety wouldn’t allow it. I’ve gotten better about it recently, but sometime in December, I reached my breaking point. Tired of feeling tired. Tired of just paying the bills. I work too hard.” Go Read Theory’s performance at Ollie’s final show. CREDIT: Brian Torres

Despite his persistence in keeping the venue open even at its lowest points, Dunnigan felt that it was time to close the doors.

He wrote, “I’m ending Ollie’s on my terms, and I’m happy [as] I can, but I am heartbroken to let it go. A lifetime of amazing nights in a handful of years is something I will cherish. I hate to say goodbye to it, and I’d love to say I’ll be back, but I don’t know that I’ll ever get this opportunity again.”

Before he indefinitely closed the doors, he gave the congenial venue one last send-off, a two-part last hoorah concert series that occurred last weekend. Perfect Sequence performing at Ollie’s final show. CREDIT: Eliza Cruz

Over 15 local original acts performed their hearts out during these emotional but unforgettable nights, which reminisced but also celebrated this space.

They were nights full of passionate performances and heartfelt tears from the memories and meaning Ollie’s gave them.

From the performers to the attendees, their experiences at Ollie’s were unforgettable. Ollie’s Pub final night. CREDIT: Brian Torres

“Ollie’s Pub isn’t just a bar. It’s a second home. Ollie’s isn’t just a venue. It’s a place for musicians and artists to find and express themselves. Ollie’s is the selfless vision of an amazing man that is gone too soon but will always be remembered,” said Dave of Dave!Ja!Vu!, a local folk punk artist who frequently performed at Ollie’s.

“Photos are just images for me to recall stories of all the wild things that occurred down here in Cape Coral,” said Brian Torres, the “unofficial” photographer of the scene. “If it weren’t for the people I met there, my life wouldn’t be where it is today. The reconnections from chance visits and people I met are all invaluable to me.”

“This place is family, and that family is going to exist no matter what, and all that means is that we have to find more stuff to do to make this town worth living in,” said Cody Smith, an audio engineer at Ollie’s. Dave!Ja!Vu! performing at Ollie’s final show. CREDIT: Eliza Cruz

“Ollie’s was our home for three years, and without it, we wouldn’t be the band we are today,” said Except You, a local thrash punk band, in a statement. “Bands need a place to play that believes in their music and give it a chance, and Ollie’s gave that to us and so many other musicians in the scene. Our community is forever strengthened by it having existed.”

Ollie’s end doesn’t mean the end of the scene. There are other local venues, and artists have to perform somewhere. According to Pedro, this is just part of the inevitable circle.

“I’ve been here for 25-plus years,” he said about the local music scene he’s followed. “I’ve seen every version of the scene grow and die and grow and die. What it’s gonna do, or what I expect it to do, is that it’s gonna slowly trickle out and become something reborn and anew. That’s what I’m more excited about. What comes out and what that looks like, I have no idea, but I know it’s gonna be driven by a lot of energy and by a lot of people who want their voices heard.”

It’s up to the people to attend these shows and give the scene the attention it deserves. Ollie’s Pub final night. CREDIT: Brian Torres

