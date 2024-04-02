Record Store day in SWFL: What to expect and where to go

WINK News
Get ready for exclusive vinyl and free stuff. Record Store Day is just around the corner.
This music-centric holiday is an occasion to celebrate local music businesses and to be able to grab exclusive, one-of-a-kind records.
April 20th will mark the event’s 17th birthday.
How is Southwest Florida celebrating, you may ask?
There are a lot of local record stores that are celebrating Record Store Day, and here is where to go:
Stellar Records is excited to celebrate its first Record Store Day. They plan to open at 8:30 a.m. and their event will contninue through 6:30 p.m.
The store, located on Cleveland Avenue was established September 2023 during a vinyl emergence and within a strong local music scene.
Owner Liz Cochran can’t wait for April 20. According to her, the first 30 customers will get a Stellar Records tote bag.
Stellar Records Tote Bag with Major Tom on the front. CREDIT: Liz Cochran
Also…
“We’re giving away a record player and a prize pack. That’s for everybody, anybody who comes in at any point during the day,” Cochran said.
The prize pack is worth over $200.
As for what exclusive records they will get, Stellar won’t know until four days before the event. However, Stellar’s staff has curated a selection of records, which include special releases from Paramore, Ramones, soul jazz records and Freddie Gibbs & Madlib.
“They [the record companies] sent us this giant list. Like, huge, and basically, we asked for suggestions from the community to see what they were interested in us trying to get,” Cochran said.
To energize yourself for your vinyl collecting excursion, Shawn & Tony’s Kitchen, from Fort Myers, is making breakfast pastries for Stellar Records patrons.
Along with an exclusive Record Store Day selection, Record Trader 1 in Fort Myers will have used vinyl for $1 off.
SWFL has a strong music scene. Whether it’s shows at Ollie’s Pub, Nice Guys Pizza or The Ranch, music reigns in our local scene.
“It’s nice to see music locally, like, local music and record stores still open nowadays. People are interested in that still,” Cochran said.
Vinyl for local band, Except You, located at Stellar Records. CREDIT: WINK News
