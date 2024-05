We kicked off Memorial Day Weekend with warm temperatures, beginning the day in the upper 70s. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s.

“Sun and clouds will stick around throughout the day, with only a chance for a few storms within our inland communities,” added The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler. “When factoring in the humidity, the ‘feels like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits.”

The area highlighted in the graphic below in the tropics now has a near 0% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Hurricane season officially starts one week from today, on June 1st.

Sunday:

A hot Sunday is on tap, perfect for Memorial Day weekend pool parties or barbecues.

“Stay hydrated and lather up on the sunscreen—the UV index will be an 11, putting us in the ‘very high’ category,” warned Kreidler.

A stray shower is possible, but with high pressure in control, the main story is going to be those warm temperatures.

Monday and the week ahead:

High temperatures stay in the low to mid-90s for Memorial Day and the start of the work week. Rain chances tick up some Tuesday into Wednesday, with isolated storms possible.

By the end of the week, we could be flirting with record highs as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 90s.