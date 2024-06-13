Heavy rainfall impacted many in SWFL, here’s what viewers and travelers dealt with

WINK News
WINK News
The total rainfall from the past two days averaged 4 to 9 inches in Southwest Florida, with 10 to 12 inches in the hardest-hit Collier County, especially along Alligator Alley.
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The rain will not let up, and people are seeing the effects of it in Charlotte County, particularly in Punta Gorda.
Heavy rain saturated Southwest Florida most of the week, leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas.
Several SWFL residents prepared for rising waters and sent WINK News photos and videos depicting the floods in their area.
Credit: Lori Daugherty
WINK News viewer Lori Daugherty captured an image showcasing flooding near White Sky Circle in Fort Myers.
The photo portrays submerged docks and reveals the elevated water level of the Ten Mile Canal, which remains notably high even during low tide.
Credit: Katie Kidd
This image, sent in by Katie Kidd, captures flooding at Sanibel Way condos at Dublin Circle in the Fort Myers Beach area.
She said there were sheds surrounded by water and cars’ bumpers immersed in water.
Kidd said despite efforts by transportation authorities like FDOT and LDOT, no effective solutions have been found, except detours and road closures.
According to Kidd, the flooding around the condos was almost as bad as hurricane waters, emphasizing the significant impact on residents who are just beginning to return to their homes.
A WINK News viewer sent this photo showing flooding at Georgia Street in Bonita Springs, saturating a lawn.
Streets flooded, and as water levels rose, roads became submerged.
Credit: Theresa Aguiar
In Lehigh Acres, heavy rainfall near State Road 82 and Owen Avenue led to excessive street flooding, creating challenges for residents and drivers alike.
WINK News viewer Maria Ramirez sent in a video showing heavy flooding at the entrance of Walmart on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, which forced cars to move slowly as they navigated through the area.
Another video sent in by WINK News viewer Dylan depicts heavy rain that caused excessive flooding at Rollin Rentals on Alico Road in Fort Myers.
The parking lot and the road at Rollin Rentals were submerged underwater.
Southwest Florida International Airport encountered another day delays and was even under a flood advisory for a period of time.
CREDIT: WINK News
According to FlightAware.com tracking software, there were 59 delays for incoming and outgoing flights as of 6 p.m. and 10 cancelations.
What’s happened in your neighborhood during the worst of Thursday’s rains? Send us your weather images and location to tips@winknews.com.
