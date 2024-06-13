Heavy rainfall impacted many in SWFL, here’s what viewers and travelers dealt with

Heavy rain saturated Southwest Florida most of the week, leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas.

Several SWFL residents prepared for rising waters and sent WINK News photos and videos depicting the floods in their area. Credit: Lori Daugherty

WINK News viewer Lori Daugherty captured an image showcasing flooding near White Sky Circle in Fort Myers.

The photo portrays submerged docks and reveals the elevated water level of the Ten Mile Canal, which remains notably high even during low tide. Credit: Katie Kidd

This image, sent in by Katie Kidd, captures flooding at Sanibel Way condos at Dublin Circle in the Fort Myers Beach area.

She said there were sheds surrounded by water and cars’ bumpers immersed in water.

Kidd said despite efforts by transportation authorities like FDOT and LDOT, no effective solutions have been found, except detours and road closures.

According to Kidd, the flooding around the condos was almost as bad as hurricane waters, emphasizing the significant impact on residents who are just beginning to return to their homes.

Credit: WINK News viewer

A WINK News viewer sent this photo showing flooding at Georgia Street in Bonita Springs, saturating a lawn.

Streets flooded, and as water levels rose, roads became submerged. Credit: Theresa Aguiar

In Lehigh Acres, heavy rainfall near State Road 82 and Owen Avenue led to excessive street flooding, creating challenges for residents and drivers alike.

WINK News viewer Maria Ramirez sent in a video showing heavy flooding at the entrance of Walmart on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, which forced cars to move slowly as they navigated through the area.

Another video sent in by WINK News viewer Dylan depicts heavy rain that caused excessive flooding at Rollin Rentals on Alico Road in Fort Myers.

The parking lot and the road at Rollin Rentals were submerged underwater.

Southwest Florida International Airport encountered another day delays and was even under a flood advisory for a period of time. CREDIT: WINK News

According to FlightAware.com tracking software, there were 59 delays for incoming and outgoing flights as of 6 p.m. and 10 cancelations.

What’s happened in your neighborhood during the worst of Thursday’s rains? Send us your weather images and location to tips@winknews.com.

Download the WINK Weather app to stream the latest forecast, or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.