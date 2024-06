Due to the heavy rainfall throughout the workweek, road flooding has persisted throughout the Lee County and Collier County areas.

The Naples Police Department released a list of roads that are impassable due to the excessive rainfall.

Gordon Drive south of Kings Town

5th Avenue South and 10th Street South (cars are having issues passing through)

5th Avenue South and 11th Street South (cars are having issues passing through)

Rum Row

8th Avenue South and 11 Street South intersection

10th Street South and Central Avenue

5th Avenue South and Gulf Shore Boulevard intersection

2nd Ave South and Gulf Shore Boulevard intersection

The Florida Department of Transportation also released a list of road closures in Fort Myers due to flooding.

San Carlos Boulevard at Buttonwood Drive (one lane southbound and one lane northbound)

Palm Beach Boulevard from the railroads to Marsh Avenue (one lane eastbound and one lane westbound)

Palm Beach Boulevard at Jefferson Avenue (one lane eastbound and one lane westbound)

Palm Beach Boulevard at DeSoto Avenue (two lanes eastbound and two lanes westbound)

Click here for the latest information on road closures in Florida.

Flood advisories have been issued as many neighborhoods deal with the torrential rainfall.

In Fort Myers Beach, isolated roadways are experiencing water levels deemed dangerous to drive through.

Pedestrians should prepare to walk through ankle-deep water as Lee County is expected to experience around two to five inches of rain throughout Thursday.

In Cape Coral, persistent rainfall has created unstable roadway conditions, forcing motorists to navigate the area carefully.

A pair of Jet Skiers dealt with the unfavorable conditions as their car slipped into the water at Horton Park.

The Weather Authority is currently tracking the heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding caused by a slow-moving area of low pressure throughout the state.