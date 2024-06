A Cape Coral man attempting to load a Jet Ski on a trailer at a boat ramp ended up somehow losing his vehicle to the water, submerging it in the process.

The incident took place at Horton Park at around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday.

WINK News arrived on the scene to confirm that the vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was completely submerged.

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to the scene to help recover the sunken vehicle.

According to police, two men were attempting to load a Jet Ski from the water.

WINK News spoke with the men involved who stated that the vehicle slipped off the boat ramp while loading up the Jet Ski from the water.

The CCPD reported that no one was inside the vehicle.

A tow truck appeared on the scene at around 9:51 a.m.

CREDIT: WINK News

At 10:56 a.m., the car was recovered from the water.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.