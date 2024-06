This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features road rage, drones, and drugs. Antonio Guzman Garcia Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Guzman Garcia has been arrested after police said he was seen getting physical with other drivers at a crash site in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department officers responded to at the crash with injuries on Cape Coral Parkway East and Del Prado Boulevard South.

According to multiple witnesses, a fight erupted between the involved parties of the crash. Witnesses told officers Garcia rear-ended a Malibu, which rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Jeep told officers when he and his passenger went to take photos of Garcia’s license plate, Garcia started shoving him toward oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Jeep said they then stepped in to break things up between Garcia and the driver of the Malibu, who had a child in the car, and Garcia punched his passenger on the side of the head.

He said he and his passenger went back inside the Jeep and saw Garcia go back to his truck and grab a golf club, which he then used to shatter the driver’s side window of the Jeep.

When officers spoke with Garcia, he was reportedly highly agitated and appeared disoriented. Garcia told officers he was attacked, and someone pointed a gun at him.

Officers observed he had bloodshot, watery eyes. He was then transported to a local hospital. While following the transport, officers noticed the vehicle suddenly stop. When officers opened the back rescue doors, they found medics working to restrain Garcia, who was combative and physically aggressive.

Garcia is being charged with: Unlawful blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, DUI damage to property and personal injury (three counts), Battery touch or strike (two counts), Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, Criminal mischief of $1000 or more, Battery on specified personnel, Intimidation threats against a law enforcement officer

Clayton Waidelich has been convicted of trafficking drugs, including fentanyl, amphetamines and marijuana.

According to the state attorney, the 34-year-old was convicted of trafficking more than 200 grams of amphetamines, more than 28 grams of fentanyl and more than 20 grams of cannabis, and possession of drug parahelia.

During surveillance in a Port Charlotte community back in January of 2021, deputies saw several vehicles pull into a driveway and saw narcotics handed off to people in the vehicles.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, along with SWAT and Marine Units, served the warrant and found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and amphetamines in Waidelich’s home.

Terry Williams has been arrested for allegedly running a street-level drug operation out of his home.

According to police, the 54-year-old, was arrested on Wednesday after a search warrant was obtained at his residence.

Williams had been under investigation following an undercover controlled buy operation, a spotting operation, and multiple surveillance operations had been conducted.

Police stated that William’s operation was considered the hub for street-level drug sales and was associated with an overdose death that had occurred.

Williams has been charged with multiple drug trafficking offenses with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

