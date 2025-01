This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a knife attack, a robbery at gunpoint and a hit-and-run on a bicyclist. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for holding a woman at knifepoint during a domestic disturbance.

This happened on Wednesday at a home in San Carlos Park on Ithaca Drive.

According to deputies, the victim was running errands and was about to go inside her home when 37-year-old Jose Altamirano approached her from the driveway with a knife.

She stated Altamirano was intoxicated.

Forcing her inside, the victim then said that Altamirano tried forcing her to stab him so her fingerprints would be on the knife.

Deputies said after many attempts, she managed to escape and got a neighbor to call 911.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Altamirano locked himself inside the victim’s home.

After several commands, he opened the door. When deputies approached him, there was a laceration mark on his chest.

Altamirano was provided first aid and then sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

After being treated, Altamirano was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, a battery charge, and hindering communications with law enforcement.

Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

According to The Lee County Sherriff’s Office, a man was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy an Apple Watch from Facebook Marketplace.

The alleged robbery took place at a Publix parking lot on Corkscrew Road last week.

Lee County deputies said the victim met the suspect, 25-year-old Stephen McConnell, on Facebook Marketplace.

The report states that the buyer noticed the watch was fake and asked for his money back. That’s when McConnell allegedly showed the gun in his waistband saying, “Don’t make this hard on yourself,” and then told the victim to Zelle him another $500.

By the end of the meetup, the victim was left without a watch.

McConnell drove off that night and was arrested days later.

Richard Jean Baptiste Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The man who hit bicyclist Hollie Masino with his car was arrested following his confession on Tuesday.

Hollie was left for dead Sunday night after she was hit by a car while riding her bike on Weber Boulevard in Collier County.

The Florida Highway Patrol has the suspected driver in custody following a confession on Tuesday.

FHP arrested 61-year-old Richard Jean Baptiste.

Troopers said he admitted to hitting Hollie on Sunday night with his Mazda CX 9 while she was riding her bike on Weber Boulevard North in Collier County.