The times are indeed changing. Bob Dylan came to Southwest Florida for the first time in six years.

The Nobel Prize winner had Fort Myers rowdy during his detour in Southwest Florida.

Dylan came to Fort Myers as a part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, named after his 2020 album. The 82-year-old icon has been on tour supporting it since 2021.

Dylan’s last Fort Myers visit was on Oct. 23, 2018. He performed at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall as a part of his “Never Ending Tour.”

The no-phone, no-camera, no binocular event at FSW’s Suncoast Credit Union Arena housed all kinds of Dylan fans, even those who were there in his prime.

“I grew up with Dylan,” said Ines, an attendee from Germany. “I’ve known him for 50 years. When I was a teen, I used to sing his songs. It’s really awesome that he’s here.”

Some even said that seeing Dylan was a bucket list.

Tom, an attendee from SWFL, belongs to Dylan’s generation. He graduated high school in 1969, which was Dylan’s prime but also the year of the infamous Woodstock concert that held many of Dylan’s contemporaries.

After all the years that Tom has known Dylan, this tour stop marks a new experience with knowing Dylan.

“It’s my first time seeing him,” he said.

Dylan appeared punctually from the side of the stage and began the show immediately. He introduced the arena with “Watching the River Flow,” his 1971 single. He then played “Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine” from his 1966 album “Blonde on Blonde.”

However, after this, Dylan shelved most of his popular songs and filled the rest of the set with songs from his double album “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” beginning with the album’s opener, “I Contain Multitudes.”

Dylan, behind his grand piano, played his songs with a known fervor. The elusive icon let the music speak, not wasting time in between songs for any stage banter.

“Key West (Philosopher Pirate)” closes the first disc of “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” The nine-and-a-half-minute ballad has Dylan reflecting on our neighboring city’s comfort and beauty. Key West is the place to be if you’re looking for immortality Bob Dylan

After playing through his songs, Dylan surprised the arena — after a quick whisper to his band — with Chuck Berry’s “Roll Over Beethoven,” which electrified the crowd.

After “Goodbye Jimmy Reed,” Dylan shouted out each member of his supporting band.

His iconic harmonica made a surprise appearance during his final song, “Every Grain of Sand,” a perfect closer for his energized fans. FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Dylan has a history in Florida. In 2021, he showcased his artwork at Florida International University.

If you missed the show, don’t think twice, it’s all right. Dylan has three more Florida dates until he takes his talents to Georgia. Click here for more information.

