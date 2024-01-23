Bob Dylan coming to SWFL

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Get ready to rock and roll like a rolling stone.

Bob Dylan is coming to southwest Florida.

The music legend will be performing at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on March 7 as part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour.

The last time Dylan came to SWFL was October 23, 2018. He performed at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall as a part of his “Never Ending Tour.”

The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour is in support of his 2020 album “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” The tour has been going on since 2021.

The 8th leg will start March 1 in Fort Lauderdale and end March 18 in Fayetteville.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The lowest prices start at $59.50.

Click here for tickets.