Fort Myers getting a new farmers market during July

Author: Paul Dolan Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
The Edison and Ford Winter Estates. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold a farmers market every Friday for July.

You can shop for fresh produce get something to eat and drink listen to music and stroll through the gardens.

The farmers market is a free event with free parking, however, admission to the museum is not included.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

