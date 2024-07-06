Fort Myers getting a new farmers market during July

WINK News
For the month of July, a farmers market will be held every Friday at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to act on safety concerns for State Road 82.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a reckless driver, an attempted murder, and inappropriate conduct at a Dairy Queen.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead after being struck by two vehicles.
17-year-old Isaac Breese, from Cape Coral, originally went missing on Tuesday, July 2.
The center of Beryl is expected to approach the Texas coast by late Sunday into Monday morning.
It’s going to be a scorcher.
These hunters are thinking about Burmese python nests; catching a nearly 18-foot snake is nice, but getting the eggs is even better.
Cat and dog adoptions are temporarily free at the Naples Animal Shelter.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.
Hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat in Southwest Florida, and complying with the protections is suggested but not mandatory.
Ethan Cartwright was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother, and now his victim’s father is speaking out.
Art Walk is set to kick off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.
There’s no denying the hot weather makes people uncomfortable, but it can also have profound health implications.
Many people find it impossible to afford a roof over their families’ heads due to the sky-high cost of homes. Now, the City of Fort Myers is trying to help.
The Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold a farmers market every Friday for July.
You can shop for fresh produce get something to eat and drink listen to music and stroll through the gardens.
The farmers market is a free event with free parking, however, admission to the museum is not included.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, click here.