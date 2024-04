The City of Naples is hosting an open house workshop to hear from the public regarding road improvements.

It will be held at Baker Park Tuesday, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The Naples design district master plan is all about enhancing infrastructure, including improved streets, parking, stormwater management and utilities.

The Complete Streets Project will focus on First Avenue South, 10th Street South and 12th Street South in Naples.

The goal is to improve sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, irrigation, stormwater management, and utilities, with the purpose of enhancing safety and quality of life for residents and business owners within the Naples design district area.

Tuesday’s open house format allows attendees to drop in at their convenience during the allotted time to review proposed designs.

The City of Naples says the project aims to shape the future of Naples and the Naples design district, and construction is set to begin in spring of 2025.