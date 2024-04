What’s to come of the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and adjoining Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill after demolition is yet to be determined.

“Honestly, I don’t know. The owner obviously never intended to be in the current situation, and I’m certain he’s up to consideration of all options, including rebuilding himself,” said Derek Rooney of the GrayRobinson law firm.

Rooney represents the site owner Amer Asmar and has appeared before the Punta Gorda Code Enforcement Board, and will do so monthly until the demolition is complete.

The next Code Enforcement Board meeting is May 22.

