Fort Myers police investigate stabbing at Roberto Clemente Park; 1 hurt

Police are investigating a stabbing after a fight at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

One person was taken to the hospital, and several others were detained Friday, according to Fort Myers police.

Witnesses said the victim is in his early 20s.

One witness said it looked like the man was stabbed in his neck.

“Blood everywhere, so I assume he got stabbed. You know, they laid him down on the bench,” a witness and friend of the victim said.

The witness was asked where he saw the victim bleeding.

“Behind the right ear, maybe the neck area. I don’t think he went too deep, but he got him good,” the witness said.

Police said in a Facebook post that there is an ongoing investigation but no threat to the area.

Any other witnesses are asked to contact FMPD.

This is a developing story and WINK News will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.