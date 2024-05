A 15-year-old teenager from Estero bit off more than he could chew while fishing for Peacock Bass as a hungry alligator chased after the fish and him.

The video above, provided by Gavin Borsky, records the young fisherman attempting to reel in the bass while fishing in the Stoneybrook community in Estero.

While using his fly rod, Borsky noticed the alligator popping up from the water beneath, pursuing its meal from the young fisherman.

In the video, the reptile quickly follows its prey onto land, forcing Borsky to retreat from his fishing line and phone camera.

The alligator retrieved the bass from the hook and reentered the lake victorious.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission installed the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to combat potential threats in populated communities.

According to FWC, SNAP’s goal is to proactively address threats in developed areas while conserving the reptiles in places where they naturally occur.

The program utilizes trappers throughout Florida to remove the unwanted visitor if certain criteria are met.

If the gator is at least 4-feet in length and the caller believes that it is a threat to people, pets or property, FWC will respond by capturing and relocating the reptile.

If the reptile is under the 4-foot length requirement, the FWC will not consider it a nuisance and will reject a removal from the area, deeming it not a threat to the surrounding community.

Interacting with or touching the reptile is illegal, as a bite from the animal may result in a serious infection as well as injury.

For those concerned about a possible threat from an alligator, refer to the FWC hotline at 866-392-4286.