Lee County deputies say an impaired driver lost control on the roundabout in Bonita Springs before violently crashing into an auto shop.

The driver was recorded climbing out of the car’s sunroof and running away. Car crashes into auto shop. CREDIT: WINK News

Squealing breaks can be heard on the video before the sudden sound of impact.

Watch the security camera video of the crash below.

“I was at home sleeping, and then I got a phone call. I wasn’t going to answer, but then I saw it was 2 in the morning, and I was like, you know, it’s gotta be something important,” said Jose Martinez, the owner of Bonita Auto Center.

It was important, considering Martinez has been awake handling the situation since he got that call at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I answered with one of my buddies, ‘Hey, there’s a car in the shop, I’m gonna…’ What do you mean?” said Martinez.

What his buddy meant is that a drunk driver going nearly 80 mph through the roundabout lost control and flipped over several times before crashing into the Bonita Auto Center.

It was a message that would rattle just about anyone who got it.

“I would just get concerned… worried. Normally, when you get that phone call in the middle of the night, it’s something that’s not good, but thank God nobody was injured,” said Martinez.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call. After the crash, the driver crawled through the sunroof and ran away.

Howevr, he later returned on a bike and admitted he was the driver.

CREDIT: WINK News

LCSO arrested 23-year-old Marcos Diego-Manuel for a slew of charges, including DUI, hit-and-run and DUI damage to property.

“We’re just thankful that nobody was hurt, and the material stuff … we’re gonna fix it up, and it’s gonna be OK,” said Martinez.

The Bonita Auto Center has since reopened, and they are already making repairs to the damage.

Diego-Manuel remains in custody at the Lee County jail as of Tuesday.

See below how the area around the crash looked on Tuesday morning.