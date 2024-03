After three months of sleepless nights, the family and friends of this couple can rest knowing an arrest has been made in connection to their death.

We brought you this scene as breaking news back in November. Florida Highway Patrol told us two people were killed in a crash involving four cars.

In an update on Thursday, FHP said they caught their suspect.

Troopers say Arielle Josephine Argenzio had a blood alcohol content of .267, which is three-times the legal limit in Florida.

The list of charges she’s facing is huge.

Loved one’s of the victims Christine Royal and Roger Keim told us Argenzio’s arrest is the news they’ve been waiting for.

A memorial has been set up where Royal and Keim lost their lives.

“It’s been really hard,” said Sue Mandy, a friend. “You think about them every day; you think about what could have been.”

The couple had just bought a house and were engaged.

Their friends still can’t understand all of this. Mandy saw the couple the night they died.

“It was really weird. We’re sitting at dinner, and this alert came over my phone about an accident right there on bernwood,” Mandy said.

Just a mile away.

“We kind of had a premonition, but we weren’t sure it was the two of them until 8:30 the next morning,” said Nora, a friend.

An article had come out with the victims’ ages, so Mandy and other friends showed up at their new home, opened their garage and found their bike was missing.

Not long after that, the sheriff’s office confirmed their deaths.

“I fell to the floor,” Nora said.

And though they may be gone…

“They are not forgotten. you know, they’re not forgotten. I think about them every day. My heart, it’s empty. I don’t think it’ll ever be filled,” Mandy said.

Mandy and Nora said they do feel some relief knowing who’s responsible for their deaths, but Mandy said closure won’t come until Argenzio is sentenced.

Her first court date is Friday.