A school bus crash on a busy road in Lee County caused some serious delays in Bonita Springs, and left the driver of a vehicle injured.

According to a social media post from the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash happened on Old U.S. 41 near Bernwood Drive, Thursday around 3:15 p.m.

A Dodge vehicle caught fire when the crash happened and left the driver with serious injuries.

Crews put the fire out within three minutes of getting to the scene.

Immediately following the crash on Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media saying all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes on South Tamiami Trail were closed due to the crash. School bus and Dodge Challenger crash in Bonita Springs. CREDIT: WINK News

Though the crash involved a school bus, no students were on board.

The bus seemed to have collided head-on with the Dodge sedan. Dodge Challenger involved in the crash. CREDIT: WINK News

Both vehicles sustained serious front-end damage, and the airbags were seen deployed in the Dodge.

Several hours later, all lanes reopened.

An investigation into what led to the crash remains ongoing.

The condition of the injured driver remains unknown.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.