A woman won’t be walking away free this time. Anne Lang is accused of killing a father and his two baby girls while driving drunk.

She was originally given bond, but after going on the run, on Friday, a judge denied it.

We didn’t get to go inside the courtroom for the hearing because it was all done on Zoom. WINK News didn’t hear or see Lang, but the judge did say Lang would remain behind bars without bond.

The state says Lang has a history of driving drunk.

However, her most recent, back in 2021, took the lives of Enedino and his two daughters, Keanna and Aryana, leaving their family heartbroken.

“I just want justice for my husband and my girls cause I know they’re not coming back,” said Belinda Galindo.

WINK News spoke to Galindo about three years ago. Lang was driving drunk, going 100 mph, when she hit the car her husband and her two girls were in.

Fast forward three years later, the trial for the devastating crash is yet to begin.

“One thing that I would like to place on the record is that the Galindo family has been waiting for almost three years for this to happen, and it’s been very hard on them I need to get this case tried as quickly as possible,” said state attorney Mara Marzano.

Friday morning the state asked the judge for one thing.

“I’m going to ask you indicate she be held with no bond and not be released from custody until we get this case tried,” said Marzano.

The judge agreed because of Lang. This case has had several delays.

“Your Honor, I was present in court when the defendants trial was about to begin, and she chose to not attend, and fail to appear on March 19, of 2024. In Hendry County, everything was set for the trial to go including, you know, flying in witnesses and things of that nature,” said Marzano.

The U.S. Marshalls found Lang in Lakeland and has since been behind bars without bond.

The judge said they need to hash out any conflicts submitted by Lang’s defense within the next two weeks because she wants to start the trial.