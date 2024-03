Anthony Hicks mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Lee County grand jury indicted Anthony Hicks for first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Mackenzie Wooldridge, a 25-year-old, overdosed and died in October when she took a pill she thought was Percocet. Hicks allegedly gave Wooldridge the pill.

Hicks will be back in court later this month.