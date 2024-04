A Florida man came home to find a reptile guarding his front door in Fort Myers.

The WINK News team was on edge when speaking to Siara and Evan Grant about the alligator they saw Thursday night. For good reason, shortly after leaving their house, the alligator was roaming about again.

In a video shared with WINK News, authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission grabbed the nearly 7-foot gator before putting him in a box and driving it away.

Evan and Siara also shared videos with WINK News, seemingly the same alligator casually by their front door, as if he was an expected guest.

“We have a little dog. That was my biggest concern. I was like, babe! Don’t let the dog out. Stay in the house,” said Evan.

“We called all of our neighbors because, at that time, everyone was coming home from work; we were walking out; we didn’t expect to see a massive alligator. It was really exciting,” said Siara.

Siara said she loved every moment of seeing the alligator, notwithstanding her husband’s lack of infatuation with seeing an apex predator up close.

FWC asks you to call 866-392-4286, its nuisance alligator hotline if you have a similar issue. They will send an alligator trapper to the area to try to capture the reptile.

Click here to learn more about nuisance alligators from the FWC.