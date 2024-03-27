Caught on Camera: Man catches intruder; turns out to be neighbor

A man noticed things disappearing in his home, so he decided to install security cameras only to learn his neighbor may have been pinching items from him.

“Well, I have been losing a lot of things: money, tools, miscellaneous articles for a period of months, and came to be time to try to do something about it,” said Lloyd Horvath. “It was consistent enough to make it worthwhile. I installed some cameras.”

Those cameras Horvath installed caught a robber in the act, someone he recognized from the community. Cameras caught his own neighbor walking through his front yard and onto his porch.

“He removed the lower glass, reached around through the glass and unlocked this bolt here and entered the house,” said Horvath. “I’m sleeping in that room right there. I presume the altercation took place approximately in this area. Michael, we followed him in through that door.”

The Micheal he’s referring to is his friend, Micheal Ducharme.

“I didn’t see him come up the first time,” said Ducharme, “but after he comes through the door.”

Ducharme was sleeping on the porch, right under the intruder’s nose.

“He was moving stuff away from the ledge of the window. He had pried the piece of glass out, and I saw him reaching in to unlock the door, and that’s when I got up,” said Ducharme, “and as soon as he walked in, I walked in behind them and turn the lights on and recognized who he was, that he was one of the neighbors.”

The neighbor had stolen Hovarth’s wallet and bolted.

“I was kind of in shock in a way because I couldn’t believe that this was actually happening right in front of me,” said Ducharme.

Ducharme and Hovarth say that’s the last time they saw the intruder, and they hope deputies are able to find their neighbor to get him the help he really needs.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

If you have any information on who this man, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.