An alligator seen in Cape Coral sewers. CREDIT: WINK News

A Cape Coral man notices an alligator behind bars in his neighborhood.

Mike Lewandowski lives across the street from a sewer and came across the alligator while mowing his lawn. Gator in a Cape Coral sewer. CREDIT: WINK News

The apex reptilian predator was about four or five feet long.

Lewandowski reached out to police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to get his new alligator neighbor out of the area.

“The captain decided we’ll wait a few days ’cause they tend to come and go,” said Lewandowski. “If they come and trap him, and it’s bigger than four feet, euthanize. I don’t want that at all. I mean, that’s all, so I don’t mind watching for the next three to four days to see what it takes and hopefully he leaves.”

WINK News reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to see what they will do in the next few days. CREDIT: WINK News

If you see a nuisance alligator, call the FWC hotline at 1-866-392-4286. FWC will dispatch authorities to resolve the situation.

Click here to see FWC’s Guide to Living with Alligators.