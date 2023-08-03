Informational update on $300M Cape Coral Bridge project presented to Cape Coral CRA

Lee County Commissioners approved a plan earlier this year to replace and expand both sides of the Cape Coral Bridge to address capacity and bridge safety deficiencies. An informational update on the project was presented Tuesday at the Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency meeting.

The Cape Coral Bridge opened in 1964 with two lanes and served as the only direct link between Cape Coral and Fort Myers. As it stands today, it is a principal arterial, four-lane bridge that provides east to west connectivity to Cape Coral Parkway and College Parkway across the Caloosahatchee River.

Maintained by Lee County, the bridge is a county project that is up for replacement in 2027, Cape Coral Interim Public Works Director Persides Zambrano said.

