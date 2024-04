Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter. Credit: WINK News.

Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter will provide an update on the status of the community rating system and the decrease in the FEMA flood insurance discount rate.

The new conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Mayor’s Office.

Note: The news conference may not begin at the exact time slated.