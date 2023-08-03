2 Charlotte County people arrested for drug charges following social media post

Mugshot of TALEA SAYLOR: Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on various drug charges following a peculiar chain of events starting with social media.

Talea Saylor shared a photo of herself standing atop a Charlotte County police cruiser giving the middle finger while at a local dealership to social media. CCSO said someone shared the photo with them

Talea Saylor pictured atop a police cruiser. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A few days after the post, marine patrol deputies noticed two suspects in Chadwick Cove on a 26-foot sailboat. Saylor was in the company of Briar Bloomer, the owner of the boat, who had been arrested the day prior and had not yet been released from Charlotte County Jail.

Marine Patrol confirmed with officials that Bloomer was not given permission to be on his boat, and they arrested the pair after discovering various drug paraphernalia, a glass pipe and methamphetamine.

Talea Saylor and Brian Bloomer handcuffed. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Saylor and Bloomer were arrested on multiple charges including burglary of an occupied conveyance unarmed and drug charges.