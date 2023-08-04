Man arrested for impersonating Wounded Warrior employee, scamming people for money

MGN

A man has been arrested for using the Wounded Warrior Project to put money into his own pocket.

According to Charlotte County police reports, 54-year-old Joseph Earl Steward would set up at Port Charlotte Walmarts and gas stations dressed in a wounded warrior shirt and asked people for donations.

The report said he even hired homeless people to help him scam, paying them to impersonate Wounded Warrior employees.

Not a single penny went to the project and Steward has no affiliation with the charity.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a non-profit organization that helps veterans.

Steward has been charged with fraud and impersonation.

He bonded out of jail Thursday.